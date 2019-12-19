I Understand This – Former Bundesliga Star On Liverpool’s Interest In Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are still keen on Jadon Sancho, but have cooled their interest due to Borussia Dortmund's asking price, a former Bundesliga striker has claimed.



The European champions have been linked with a move for Sancho, who is reportedly ready to move on from Dortmund.













The Ruhr giants want to keep hold of Sancho until at least the summer, having informed the attacker that no move in January is possible, but their asking price could prove problematic.



Former Bundesliga hitman Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed that he has been told that Liverpool's interest in the England international is very much alive.





However, he claims that the Reds have cooled their interest somewhat after learning that Dortmund want a whopping £127m to let the winger depart.







It is unclear if Liverpool would be prepared to pay such a substantial fee to secure the 19-year-old's signature.



Fjortoft wrote on Twitter: "Sancho has been told he MUST stay till summer at least. So NO January- move possible."





The ex-Bundesliga man added: "I understand Liverpool still on, but gone a bit colder after Dortmund has been let it known that they want 127 million pounds for the player."



The Reds have just snapped up Japan international Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg, doing the deal for just £7.25m due to a release clause in the winger's contract



Signing Sancho would potentially cost Liverpool £120m more than they have just splashed out for Minamino.



Sancho has also been linked with Liverpool's Premier League rivals Manchester United.

