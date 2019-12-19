Interest From Rangers In 21-Year-Old Played Down, Gers With Different Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Interest from Rangers in Dinamo Zagreb attacker Lovro Majer has been played down, with the Gers tipped to focus on trimming their squad in the rapidly approaching transfer window instead.



Rangers are battling Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership and some Gers supporters are keen for additions to be made in January to help Steven Gerrard's side end the Bhoys' domination of the Scottish game.













They have been linked with holding an interest in Dinamo Zagreb attacking midfielder Majer, who is highly rated in his homeland.



However, interest in the 21-year-old does not appear to be on the agenda, according to The Athletic, with Rangers' instead having a different focus for January.





It is claimed that the Gers are focused on trimming the size of their squad in the new year.







Several players are struggling to earn opportunities under Gerrard and Rangers are keen to move them on to pastures new.



A striker could arrive at Ibrox next month, but only if the club decide to sell Alfredo Morelos.





All eyes will be on whether Gerrard might make additions, but the Gers appear to want to trim their squad first.

