XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/12/2019 - 22:15 GMT

Juventus Use Key Relationship, In Pole For Chelsea and Man Utd Target Erling Haaland

 




Juventus have moved into pole position in the chase for Chelsea and Manchester United target Erling Haaland thanks to their excellent relationship with super agent Mino Raiola. 

The chase for Haaland is heating up on the back of his superb goal feats for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, with an astonishing 28 goals in 22 games netted this season.


 



Several sides have spoken to Haaland and his agent Raiola, with the striker having a release clause of around the £20m mark in his Salzburg contract.

AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are keen on his signature, while Manchester United and Chelsea also hold an interest in snapping up Haaland.
 


Juventus though have now moved into pole position, thanks to their relationship with Raiola, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



Raiola is looking for substantial commission to push the deal through, around the €15m (£12.8m) level.

Juventus are offering Haaland a salary of €3.5m (£2.99m) per year, which could go up to €5m (£4.28m) with bonus payments.
 


Raiola though wants to negotiate an agreement similar to that he struck with Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt, with a higher basic salary and a larger number of bonus options.

It is also claimed Haaland has already visited Juventus' facilities.
 