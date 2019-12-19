Juventus Use Key Relationship, In Pole For Chelsea and Man Utd Target Erling Haaland

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have moved into pole position in the chase for Chelsea and Manchester United target Erling Haaland thanks to their excellent relationship with super agent Mino Raiola.



The chase for Haaland is heating up on the back of his superb goal feats for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, with an astonishing 28 goals in 22 games netted this season.













Several sides have spoken to Haaland and his agent Raiola, with the striker having a release clause of around the £20m mark in his Salzburg contract.



AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are keen on his signature, while Manchester United and Chelsea also hold an interest in snapping up Haaland.





Juventus though have now moved into pole position, thanks to their relationship with Raiola, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.







Raiola is looking for substantial commission to push the deal through, around the €15m (£12.8m) level.



Juventus are offering Haaland a salary of €3.5m (£2.99m) per year, which could go up to €5m (£4.28m) with bonus payments.





Raiola though wants to negotiate an agreement similar to that he struck with Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt, with a higher basic salary and a larger number of bonus options.



It is also claimed Haaland has already visited Juventus' facilities.

