Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham Showing Most Interest In 15-Year-Old Starlet

Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are showing the most interest in Rangers talent Leon King, according to The Athletic.



The 15-year-old is highly rated at Ibrox and Rangers are keen to make sure he is locked down on a professional contract.













King will be free to sign a professional deal when he turns 16 years old in January, but it has been claimed that he is no closer to putting pen to paper with Rangers.



The defender is attracting interest from south of the border, with Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United now at the front of the queue to scoop him up.





Rangers will hope they can fend off the fierce interest in their starlet and convince him to continue his development in Glasgow.







However, Steven Gerrard's men have a wage structure in place for academy players and are unlikely to be able to offer the riches that Premier League sides can.



All eyes will be on what King opts to do as he turns 16 years old next month, with switches to Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham likely to be tempting.





The defender has been capped by Scotland at Under-16 and Under-17 level.

