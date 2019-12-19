XRegister
26 October 2019

19/12/2019 - 22:50 GMT

Premier League Outfit Happy For Leeds United To Keep Talent For Season

 




Arsenal are happy for Eddie Nketiah to stay at Leeds United for the rest of the season, with the striker also happy to complete his season-long loan, according to the Sun

Nketiah joined the Whites on a season-long deal in the summer, but has struggled for game time under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.


 



Bielsa has preferred to start Patrick Bamford as his side's lone striker, meaning Nketiah has been restricted to substitute appearances in the Championship.

It had been thought that Arsenal could recall Nketiah in the new year and look for another club to loan him to.
 


However, Arsenal are happy to leave Nketiah at Elland Road to complete the season, while the striker is also content to remain in Yorkshire.



The news will be a big boost for Leeds, who would be forced to enter the transfer market to sign a replacement if Nketiah is recalled.

Leeds beat off competition from Bristol City to land Nketiah and the Robins have maintained their interest in the striker.
 


Nketiah will be hoping to receive more playing opportunities over the coming months with Leeds, as the Whites push for promotion.
 