Premier League Side Tipped As Potential Bidders For Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace could make a bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in the January transfer window, having considered him as an option to reinforce their attack, according to The Athletic.



Edouard has been earning rave reviews for his performances north of the border with Neil Lennon's Celtic side and the Bhoys would be reluctant to lose him mid-season.













Crystal Palace though are struggling for goals, having hit the back of the net only 15 times in 17 Premier League games, a total lower than every other side except rock bottom Watford.



Eagles manager Roy Hodgson wants reinforcements and Crystal Palace have been scouting Edouard.





It is claimed that it is possible Crystal Palace will lodge a bid for the Frenchman in the January window, though with Celtic in no mood to sell, the Eagles would likely have to fork out a substantial sum to take the goal-getter to England.







Edouard is a key part of Celtic's bid to see off a challenge from Rangers and keep hold of the Scottish Premiership title.



The striker has found the back of the net 14 times in 28 appearances this season, as well as providing 13 assists.





Celtic have Edouard under contract until the summer of 2022.

