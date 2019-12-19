Qatari Side Make Contact With Manchester City Star’s Representatives

Follow @insidefutbol





Qatari side Al Duhail have established contact with the representatives of Manchester City midfielder David Silva, as they look to lay the groundwork to sign him.



The experienced Spaniard is set to depart Manchester City in the summer when his contract expires, and Al Duhail are keen to put themselves in a good position to secure his signature.













Al Duhail want to take Silva to Qatar next summer and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have established contact in an attempt to position themselves.



Silva will turn 34 years old in January and has been on the books at Manchester City since 2010.





The Spaniard has collected four Premier League titles during his spell with the Citizens, along with two FA Cups and four EFL Cups.







He will be hoping to complete the trophy set this season by helping Manchester City to success in the Champions League.



Al Duhail finished second in the Qatar Stars League last season, seven points behind champions Al Saad.





Jose Mourinho's long-time right hand man Rui Faria is the coach of Al Duhail.

