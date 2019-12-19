XRegister
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/12/2019 - 13:10 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Assessing Transfer Targets Across Four Positions

 




Tottenham Hotspur are looking at options in the transfer market for four positions, according to Sky Sports News

Jose Mourinho has pushed Tottenham up the Premier League standings since he took charge of the club and the Portuguese is zeroing in on a top four finish to ensure Champions League football next term.


 



However, Mourinho is well aware that there are significant areas of his squad which need to be strengthened, while question marks over the futures of several first team players continue to linger.

It is claimed that Tottenham are looking hard at options to come in at right-back, while they also have another three positions in mind too.
 


The club are looking at centre-backs, left-backs, and strikers that can operate as Harry Kane's back-up.



How much business Tottenham will do in the January transfer window, which opens in just a matter of weeks, remains to be seen.

Spurs could find landing top targets mid-season to be an impossible task, they are though standing ready to act.
 


It is also unclear whether Tottenham will offload players next month, as they look towards potentially earning fees for players that can depart for nothing next summer.
 