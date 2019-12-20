AC Milan Poised For Key Discussions Over Everton Linked Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants AC Milan are set to hold a meeting to decide whether they should continue their pursuit of Everton linked Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



Ibrahimovic will be available on a free transfer from January onwards as his contract with LA Galaxy is set to expire at the end of the month.













A move to Italy has been touted as a possible option for him and AC Milan have been pushing hard to land their former striker in the winter window. However, they also face potential competition from Everton as it has been claimed Ibrahimovic would be willing to play under Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.



The Rossoneri have already made their offer of a contract worth €3m until the end of the season though, along with an automatic renewal in the summer if AC Milan finish in the top four.





But Ibrahimovic is yet to provide an answer and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Serie A giants are set to hold a meeting in the next few days to gauge the progress of the negotiations.







The AC Milan decision-makers will discussions to decide whether they should continue to hold talks with the veteran striker or consider pulling out of the negotiations.



Their pursuit of Ibrahimovic has been complicated by the appearance of Everton as a viable option for the veteran Swede.





Everton want to sign a striker in the January transfer window and Ibrahimovic was considering a move to Napoli earlier this year, when Ancelotti was at the helm of the Italian club..

