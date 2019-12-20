Arsenal Met Ligue 1 Coach In London Last Week Over Manager’s Post

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal interviewed Patrick Vieira for the manager's job last week, before eventually deciding to go with Mikel Arteta.



The Gunners have handed Arteta the job as Unai Emery's succesor and he has put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2023, leaving his post as an assistant at Manchester City to answer the call.













Alternatives to Arteta were considered though and, according to The Athletic, Vieira was in London to be interviewed last week.



The former Arsenal midfielder is currently coach at French Ligue 1 side Nice and has more experience in the dugout than Arteta.





Vieira took the Nice post in 2018, after having a two-year spell in the MLS in charge of New York City FC.







Arsenal represent 37-year-old Arteta's first job in management and he will formally take charge on Sunday.



Interim boss Freddie Ljungberg will be in charge for Arsenal's trip to Merseyside to play Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.





Arteta is taking over a side sitting just tenth in the Premier League standings and a huge 27 points behind league leaders Liverpool; they are seven points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

