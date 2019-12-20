Arsenal Receive Proposal For Midfielder, Not Excited About Figures

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Napoli have slapped in an offer with Arsenal for midfielder Lucas Torreira ahead of the January transfer window, but the Gunners are claimed not to be impressed with the proposal.



Arsenal beat Napoli to the signature of the Uruguayan midfielder last year and he enjoyed a terrific first season at the Emirates, playing 50 games in all competitions.













But the 23-year-old has been feeling unsettled at Arsenal this term and is no longer guaranteed starts, making just eight in the league this season.



He has been linked with considering leaving Arsenal in January and Napoli are prepared to pounce if he pushes for a move in the winter transfer window.





The Serie A giants have been keeping tabs on his situation and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have fired in an offer for the player.







It has been claimed that they have offered to sign him on an initial 18-month loan deal for a fee of €3m with an option to sign him for around €27m.



Arsenal are not excited about the offer they have received but they are waiting to understand what Torreira wants to do in January.





The midfielder is keen to understand what role Napoli have in mind for him and how they want to take the club forward before committing to a transfer.



No agreement has yet been reached but Napoli believe Torreira is a viable target.

