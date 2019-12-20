XRegister
20/12/2019 - 09:59 GMT

Carlo Ancelotti Convinced About Everton Job Due To This

 




Everton’s positive performances against Chelsea and Manchester United were a big part of the reason Carlo Ancelotti decided to take up the job at Goodison Park, according to the Times.

Ancelotti will not be in charge of the club when they face Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday, but his appointment as Everton manager is imminent.  


 



Everton have already reached an agreement over a contract with the Italian and the only thing holding up an announcement was a severance package he had to agree with Napoli.

It has been claimed that his representatives have reached an agreement with the Serie A giants and the path is clear for him to take charge of the Toffees.
 


Interim manager Duncan Ferguson has impressed at Everton and the results against Chelsea and Manchester United were a reason that convinced Ancelotti to consider the offer from the Merseyside outfit.



The performances against the two top-six sides were good enough to convince Ancelotti that he would have some quality to work with in the Everton squad.

Ancelotti has been a personal target for Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and he is believed to be have provided him assurances about the club’s spending power.
 


The Italian will take charge of the club following Everton’s league clash against Arsenal on Saturday.   
 