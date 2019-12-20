Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Denies Bid Going In For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Lennon has denied that Celtic have lodged a bid with Slovan Bratislava for striker Andraz Sporar.



The Slovak giants have claimed that Celtic have come in with an offer for the 25-year-old goal-getter and stressed it does not meet their expectations as they will not sell for less than €7m.













Celtic fans have had concerns at the lack of striking depth if key man Odsonne Edouard picks up an injury and Lennon has admitted that Sporar is on his side's radar.



However, the Celtic boss insists that no bid has been put in for the striker, with those claims wide of the mark.





Asked about Sporar at a press conference, Lennon was quoted as saying by the BBC: "He's an option and one of a number that we're looking at; we haven't made a bid."







Slovan Bratislava paid a fee of around €1m to snap up Sporar from Swiss side FC Basel in the January 2018 transfer window.



He has been a runaway success at the club and this season has found the back of the net 20 times in 26 outings across all competitions.





Sporar netted five times in his side's Europa League group stage campaign.



He has also attracted interest from clubs in France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Italy.

