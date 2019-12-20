Claim From Italy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Rejects Everton, Keeps AC Milan Waiting

Follow @insidefutbol





Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejected a move to Everton, it has been claimed in Italy, something which will boost AC Milan's hopes of signing him.



AC Milan want the veteran striker, who will become a free agent at the end of the year when his Los Angeles Galaxy contract expires.













They are waiting to hear from Ibrahimovic if he wants to return to the club, but have been concerned about the potential for the player to join Everton.



With Carlo Ancelotti taking over at Goodison Park, Ibrahimovic has been strongly linked with a switch to Merseyside.





However, according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, Ibrahimovic has rejected moving to Everton.







He has though yet to provide AC Milan with a response and it is unclear where the striker wants to continue his career.



It appears that Ancelotti's impending appointment as Everton manager has not been enough to convince Ibrahimovic to join the Toffees.





The striker had a spell in the Premier League at Manchester United before heading to the MLS with Los Angeles Galaxy.

