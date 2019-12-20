Claim Made Over When Everton Will Confirm Carlo Ancelotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are likely to announce Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager on Saturday morning, before the Toffees lock horns with Arsenal at Goodison Park.



The Merseyside giants have been in talks with Ancelotti to name him as the successor to Marco Silva and the experienced Italian tactician is ready to take the job.













His representatives have been locked in talks with Napoli to complete the severence of his contract, while they have also been ironing out the paperwork with Everton.



And Everton are likely to confirm Ancelotti as their new manager on Saturday morning, according to beIN SPORTS.





He is expected to be in the stands at Goodison Park when Everton take on Arsenal.







Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson will take charge of the Toffees for the Premier League encounter, with Ancelotti then expected to take the reins going forward.



The Italian was removed from the coach's job at Napoli earlier this month following poor results for the club.





He has had a spell in English football before, taking charge of Chelsea between 2009 and 2011.

