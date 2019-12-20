Greg Stewart On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hibernian vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to take on Jack Ross' Hibernian outfit at Easter Road in a Scottish Premiership clash this evening.



Celtic have pulled five points clear of Rangers at the top of the table and Steven Gerrard will be desperate for his side to take all three points from their trip to Edinburgh.













Defender Filip Helander is expected to be out of action until after the January winter break due to a foot injury, while Alfredo Morelos is suspended for tonight's game. Steven Davis continues to be sidelined.



Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while as his full-backs he picks James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.





In central defence Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson link up, while in midfield Rangers go with Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield, as they look to control possession. Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent support lone striker Jermain Defoe.







If Gerrard wants to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Greg Stewart and Sheyi Ojo.





Rangers Team vs Hibernian



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Defoe



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Polster, Ojo, Barker, Stewart

