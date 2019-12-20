XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



20/12/2019 - 14:08 GMT

He Knows My Belief – Jose Mourinho On New Toby Alderweireld Deal

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has played down the influence he had on Toby Alderweireld signing a new deal with the club, but stressed that the defender knows he believes in him.

The Belgian centre-back signed a new contract until 2023 with the club on Friday, and is set to be part of Tottenham’s plans for the future after it seemed he was on his way out.  


 



He could have left in the summer when a release clause came into effect in his old contract and the defender was expected to leave at the end of the season on a free transfer.

But since Mourinho’s arrival, the 30-year-old has been a constant in the team and Tottenham have swatted away the possibility of losing him for nothing next summer.
 


However, the Tottenham boss feels he had little influence on the defender’s decision and insisted that he only showed the faith he had in the Belgian by playing him in every game.



Asked about his role in Alderweireld signing a new contract, Mourinho said in a press conference: “I believe little.

“When I read his comments what jumped out was he couldn’t see himself happy in another place.
 


“The only bit of influence I had is he knows my belief in him.

"He has played every minute of every match.”

It remains to be seen whether Alderweireld’s new contract has an influence on Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen's futures at the club.   
 