He Knows My Belief – Jose Mourinho On New Toby Alderweireld Deal

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has played down the influence he had on Toby Alderweireld signing a new deal with the club, but stressed that the defender knows he believes in him.



The Belgian centre-back signed a new contract until 2023 with the club on Friday, and is set to be part of Tottenham’s plans for the future after it seemed he was on his way out.













He could have left in the summer when a release clause came into effect in his old contract and the defender was expected to leave at the end of the season on a free transfer.



But since Mourinho’s arrival, the 30-year-old has been a constant in the team and Tottenham have swatted away the possibility of losing him for nothing next summer.





However, the Tottenham boss feels he had little influence on the defender’s decision and insisted that he only showed the faith he had in the Belgian by playing him in every game.







Asked about his role in Alderweireld signing a new contract, Mourinho said in a press conference: “I believe little.



“When I read his comments what jumped out was he couldn’t see himself happy in another place.





“The only bit of influence I had is he knows my belief in him.



"He has played every minute of every match.”



It remains to be seen whether Alderweireld’s new contract has an influence on Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen's futures at the club.

