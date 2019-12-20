He’s Got Bright Future – Celtic Star Impressed With Young Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has praised the leadership skills of centre-back partner Kristoffer Ajer and is in no doubt the Norwegian has a bright future ahead of him.



The duo have established a solid centre-back partnership at the back for Celtic and boss Neil Lennon regularly trusts in an Ajer-Jullien partnership.













Jullien arrived at Celtic in the summer after being snapped up from Toulouse and he has been left impressed by what he has seen from his young defensive partner.



The Frenchman feels that Ajer has a bright future ahead of him, but also stressed that he is also at a high level in the present.





“Kris has a bright future and a good present", Jullien said at a press conference.







"He’s a young player and everyone here knows his quality. He has good leadership skills, and he’s going to just keep going. I’m really happy to be working with him."



Jullien is in the thick of a Scottish Premiership title chase, while he has also helped the Bhoys into the last 32 of the Europa League, and he is happy with the challenge at Celtic Park.





“Every day is a new challenge, and every game is a new challenge.



"Every game I can learn, and that’s what I want to do."



Celtic splashed out a fee in the region of £7m to sign Jullien and the 26-year-old has already started to repay the Bhoys with his solid performances at the back.

