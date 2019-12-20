XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



20/12/2019 - 20:23 GMT

Manchester United Interest In German Midfielder Termed Genuine

 




Manchester United are serious about their interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz and the 20-year-old is a genuine target for the club, according to The Athletic.

The attacking midfielder is considered by some to be one of the brightest young talents in Germany and could leave Leverkusen at the end of the season.  


 



Some of the biggest clubs in Europe are interested in snapping up Havertz and he has sides such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich courting him.

Manchester United have also been linked with an interest and the club are said to have held talks with the player's representatives over a potential move to Old Trafford.
 


It is claimed that the Red Devils are serious about taking Havertz to Old Trafford and view him as a real target.



He has emerged as a genuine desire for the club and they are interested in taking him to Old Trafford in the summer.

Leverkusen are expected to demand a fee in excess of £100m for Havertz and it remains to be seen if Manchester United would pay such a sum.
 


The club’s challenge could be to convince the German to snub interest from other big sides and move to Old Trafford during the club’s rebuilding phase.   
 