Manchester United Interest In German Midfielder Termed Genuine

Manchester United are serious about their interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz and the 20-year-old is a genuine target for the club, according to The Athletic.



The attacking midfielder is considered by some to be one of the brightest young talents in Germany and could leave Leverkusen at the end of the season.













Some of the biggest clubs in Europe are interested in snapping up Havertz and he has sides such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich courting him.



Manchester United have also been linked with an interest and the club are said to have held talks with the player's representatives over a potential move to Old Trafford.





It is claimed that the Red Devils are serious about taking Havertz to Old Trafford and view him as a real target.







He has emerged as a genuine desire for the club and they are interested in taking him to Old Trafford in the summer.



Leverkusen are expected to demand a fee in excess of £100m for Havertz and it remains to be seen if Manchester United would pay such a sum.





The club’s challenge could be to convince the German to snub interest from other big sides and move to Old Trafford during the club’s rebuilding phase.

