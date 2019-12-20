Manchester United Need Sporting Director – Mino Raiola

Follow @insidefutbol





Dutch super-agent Mino Raiola has insisted that Manchester United are in an urgent need of a sporting director to progress.



Raiola and Manchester United’s relationship has frayed over time and it came to boiling point when he openly declared that Paul Pogba wanted to leave the club last summer.













Manchester United kept hold of the player and the Dutchman has insisted that the Frenchman wants to be a success at Old Trafford but will need more support from the club.



Raiola also expressed his dissatisfaction at the way Manchester United hierarchy have been organised under executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and believes the club need the expertise of a sporting director as soon as possible.





He feels the club are too focused on the financial side of the game and needs someone who can realign their sporting goals with the economic aspect with a better vision for the team.







“The club needs a specialist, a sports director, someone between the team, the coach and the owners, someone who can bridge the sides”, Raiola told the Daily Telegraph.



“Today you need that specialist because the coach has no time to manage scouts and other tasks and I feel that is lacking at Manchester United.





"In truth, I look at Manchester United and think that they have more an American mentality than a European one.



"By that I mean that sometimes it seems the club is more concerned about the economic part than the sports part and that is a very American way of thinking.



“They need someone to connect the economic side and the sports side.”



Manchester United are currently hopeful of obtaining a Raiola client in Erling Braut Haaland in January and it remains to be seen whether the Dutchman’s recent words create any complications.

