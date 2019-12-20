Newcastle Transfer Blow As Target Granit Xhaka Set For Hertha Berlin

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are set to suffer a transfer blow as target Granit Xhaka is close to swapping Arsenal for Hertha Berlin and is claimed to have even informed his Gunners team-mates of the move.



Xhaka had a big falling out with the Arsenal fans while being club captain earlier in the season and was eventually stripped of his captaincy and exiled from the team.













He recently returned to the team, but it is unlikely to stop him from leaving the club during the winter transfer window.



Newcastle have identified Xhaka as a player they would like to add to the ranks, but Steve Bruce looks to be unlikely to be able to land the Swiss as he is Germany bound.





According to German daily Bild, the midfielder is on the cusp of completing a move to Hertha Berlin and will return to the Bundesliga next month.







The German outfit have been interested in signing the former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder and it seems a deal is imminent.



Xhaka is claimed to have told his Arsenal team-mates about the impending move and is preparing for life away from the Emirates from January onwards.





It remains to be seen whether it will be an initial loan deal or a straightforward transfer that will take Xhaka off Arsenal’s books.

