26 October 2019

06 August 2019

20/12/2019 - 13:56 GMT

No Space For Chelsea, I Am 100% Tottenham Hotspur – Jose Mourinho

 




Jose Mourinho has insisted he has no space within himself for Chelsea and is now 100 per cent Tottenham Hotspur, as he prepares to lead Spurs into battle against the Blues. 

Despite his past association with rivals Chelsea, Tottenham called for Mourinho to take charge when they decided to sack Mauricio Pochettino following a poor start to the season.


 



Mourinho has driven Spurs into the last 16 of the Champions League and up the Premier League standings, to sit to within just three points of Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

Now beating Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday would put Mourinho's men level on points with the Blues.
 


And the Portuguese insists despite being a former Chelsea manager he is 100 per cent Tottenham, heading into the game.



"I am 100 per cent Tottenham. I am 100 per cent my club always. No space at all for my previous clubs", he told a press conference.

"I gave everything to all of them, but they are my previous clubs.
 


"My club is Tottenham so it's so, so easy for me. Not difficult from the emotional side of things", he added.

Tottenham and Chelsea have had contrasting fortunes in recent games in the Premier League, with Chelsea losing their last two league encounters, while Spurs have recorded back to back wins.
 