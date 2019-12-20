Nottingham Forest Consider January Move For Southampton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton’s misfiring striker Che Adams is one of the names on Nottingham Forest’s shortlist of targets for the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.



Lewis Grabban’s form this season has not stopped Nottingham Forest from considering adding to their firepower up font when the window opens next month.













The forward has scored 37 per cent of his side’s goals this season and the club are worried they could be short of firepower if Grabban misses games in the second half of the season.



Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has continued to be on their radar, but his wages and competition from other clubs in the Championship are expected to be major roadblocks in Nottingham Forest’s path to signing him.





And the Championship club have also identified Southampton’s Adams as a potential target for the club in January.







The 23-year-old scored 22 goals in the Championship last season for Birmingham and it earned him a £15m move to Southampton in the summer.



However, after starting the first six league games Adams has been relegated to the bench and has only made a further six substitute appearances.





He is yet to find the back of the net for the Saints and the competition up front at Southampton is only likely to become more difficult in the coming months.



Nottingham Forest are considering testing the waters for Adams in January to take him to the City Ground on a loan deal until the end of the season.



His goalscoring exploits in the Championship have made him an attractive target for Nottingham Forest.

