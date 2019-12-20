Nottingham Forest Keen On Championship Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest have continued to keep tabs on Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Jarrod Bowen ahead of the January transfer window.



The Championship out are plotting to add more goals and creativity to their squad once the transfer window opens next month.













Adding to their forward line has continued to be on their agenda and Nottingham Forest are considering moves for Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle and Southampton’s Che Adams.



The club are also interested in signing a wide man or an attacking midfielder and according to The Athletic, Hull City’s Bowen has continued to be on their radar.





The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 16 goals in the Championship and has been tipped by some to leave the Tigers in January.







Nottingham Forest are one of the clutch of clubs who are interested in snaring him away from Hull next month.



But Nottingham Forest are in for an uphill task if they want to sign Bowen as he has also been attracting interest from the Premier League, with Newcastle and Tottenham interested in him.





Hull’s £20m price tag is also expected to be a major obstacle for Nottingham Forest if they want to sign the winger.

