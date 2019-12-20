Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Comments On Erling Haaland Manchester Bound Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied that Erling Braut Haaland is on his way to Manchester for more talks with him over a potential transfer to the Red Devils.



Solskjaer and Ed Woodward flew to Salzburg last Friday to meet Haaland and his representatives and convince him to move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.













The striker has also met RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, and even Juventus have been in talks with his agent Mino Raiola over signing him.



It has been reported that he is on his way to Old Trafford along with his father Alf-Inge Haaland for more talks with Manchester United as the club look to entice him to Old Trafford next month.





However, Solskjaer denied the speculation and insisted that he is not keen to talk about the potential of Haaland joining Manchester United in the winter window.







Asked about the rumour, the Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “I don’t think he’s en-route here, to be fair, not through me anyway.



“He is on a business holiday. You can’t fly anywhere from Stavanger. You need to go via, via.





“You know I can’t comment on other teams’ players.



"I’ve said that many times and that’s just one of those things in this job you get speculation a lot of the time.”



Haaland has scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season and is one of the hottest properties in Europe at the moment.

