Rangers Set To Lose Loan Star, Monday Return To Parent Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City are set to cut short Andy King’s loan stint at Glasgow giants Rangers and he will return to his parent club on Monday, according to The Athletic.



The 31-year-old joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal from Leicester in the summer, but he has failed to find favour with Steven Gerrard in Scotland.













He has been little but a peripheral figure in the Rangers squad this season and played just 69 minutes of football across five appearances in all competitions.



He is unlikely to feature any more prominently going forward and it seems Leicester have taken the decision to end his misery at Ibrox this month.





King’s loan stint at Rangers is set to end prematurely and he will return to Leicester on Monday.







The Foxes seem to have been left unhappy at the way Rangers have done little to utilise him this season and see no reason for the midfielder to continue at Ibrox.



Gerrard is unlikely to lose much sleep over King returning to Leicester as he has not convinced the Rangers manager.





However, it remains to be seen whether the Rangers manager wants to bring in one more midfielder in January to compensate for King's loss, despite the limited playing time he has received.

