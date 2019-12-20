Talk of January Exit For Arsenal Midfielder Rubbished

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk that Mesut Ozil could move to Fenerbahce from Arsenal has been rubbished.



Ozil has struggled to make an impact at Arsenal in recent months and divides opinion amongst the Gunners fan base, with the midfielder regularly criticised for failing to show up in big games.













He recently angered the Chinese government by speaking out about the treatment of China's Uighur Muslims and has been removed from Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 in the country.



Ozil has been linked with an exit from Arsenal, with reports that he could move to Turkey with Fenerbahce in January, on a six-month loan deal.





However, according to The Athletic, talk that Ozil is Fenerbahce bound is false and he will see out his contract at Arsenal, which runs until 2021.







The midfielder is expected to be at the disposal of new Arsenal boss Mesut Ozil, as the Gunners look to climb up the Premier League standings.



Ozil has made just eleven appearances for Arsenal this season and is yet to register a goal, while he has only contributed two assists.





All eyes will be on how central to Arteta's plans Ozil proves to be.

