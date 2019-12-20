Tottenham Tipped To Loan Jack Clarke To Another Championship Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Clarke is likely to be loaned back out to another Championship club once he returns to Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds United in the winter window, according to The Athletic.



Clarke joined Tottenham from Leeds on a permanent deal last summer and was immediately loaned back to Elland Road for the season.













But the winger has struggled to get onto the pitch for Leeds in the current campaign and has remained a peripheral figure in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.



Tottenham are expected to cut short his loan stint in January and recall him from Leeds once the transfer window opens next month.





But he is not expected to be part of their first-team plans and it is claimed he will be farmed out on loan again in the winter window.







Tottenham are looking for clubs in the Championship who would be interested in signing the 19-year-old until the end of the season.



Spurs are likely to demand assurances over playing time before sending him off to another club after their experience with Leeds.





Leeds have further been restricted due to EFL rules on how many loanees can be included in matchday squads, with six on the books at Elland Road, but only five allowed.

