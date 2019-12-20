We Talked About This At Half-time – Rangers Star On Win At Hibernian

Follow @insidefutbol





Ryan Kent has revealed that the topic of discussion in the Rangers dressing room at half time at Hibernian was avoiding a repeat of what happened at Aberdeen earlier this month.



The Gers had far too much for Jack Ross' Hibernian at Easter Road on Friday night as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners to cut the gap to rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to just two points.













Kent fired Rangers ahead with just four minutes on the clock before Joe Aribo doubled the visitors' advantage four minutes later to leave Hibs reeling



Jermain Defoe struck in the 53rd minute to give Rangers extra breathing space, while when Ryan Porteous was sent off for the hosts on the hour mark the game was effectively over as a contest.





It ended 3-0 and Kent revealed post match that the recent Aberdeen game, which saw Rangers throw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2, had been discussed at half time.







"We set the tempo from the start, we pressed hard from the front, we were solid and got off to a good start", Kent said post match on BT Sport.



"Maybe they got frustrated as the game progressed; we kept the ball really well, frustrated them.





"It [the Aberdeen game] was mentioned at half-time, not to get lazy in possession, to go out in the second half and try and pick up where we left off", the winger added.



Rangers now prepare for a Boxing Day meeting with Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

