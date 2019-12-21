Agent of Teen Talent Coy On Talk of Chelsea Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Norwegian talent Bryan Fiabema has remained coy on the prospect of his client joining Chelsea in the January transfer window.



The 16-year-old attacker has been on trial at Chelsea and is believed to have made an impression on the Blues technical staff.













The Stamford Bridge giants are claimed to be keen to add Fiabema to the books as they continue to look to bring in top young talents from overseas to develop in the youth ranks.



Imad El Hammichi, the attacker's agent, confirmed that the youngster did make a good impression on Chelsea, but refused to confirm whether Fiabema will join Chelsea next month.





“I will neither confirm nor deny anything”, El Hammichi told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.







“But Bryan has made a good impression and we are in a process.”



Tromso general manager Kristian Hoydal also denied saying anything about the club potentially agreeing a deal to sell the teenager to Chelsea.





Hoydal said: “I can’t confirm anything.



“Either we will sell or we will keep him. All I can say is that he has been on trial at Chelsea.”



Fiabema has represented Norway in international youth football and signed a three-year contract with Tromso last summer.



He has played just one senior game for Tromso thus far.

