Doing This Left Us Exposed At Fulham – Former Leeds United Star

Tony Dorigo believes that when Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa went with Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford in attack against Fulham at Craven Cottage it left the Whites exposed.



Leeds fell behind in the seventh minute of the Championship game after Aleksandar Mitrovic scored from the penalty spot and went in at the half time break trailing.













Bielsa shook things up at half time by bringing Nketiah on for Helder Costa and the Arsenal loanee looked to link up with Bamford.



Bamford did level for Leeds in the 54th minute as he was on hand to tap in the rebound following a shot from Nketiah, but Fulham pulled ahead 15 minutes later through a powerful Josh Onomah strike.





It finished 2-1, ending Leeds' unbeaten eleven game record, and Dorigo feels Bielsa took a gamble by bringing on Nketiah at half time.







The former Leeds star is of the view Bielsa gambled by bringing Nketiah on and thinks it cost the visitors in midfield, leaving them exposed.



Dorigo said post match on LUTV: "Interesting that he made that change with two up top and what that shows me was he gambled.





"But we were exposed. I don't think we controlled that midfield anywhere near especially [the way we did] in the first 45.



"So you can see why Marcelo Bielsa wants to play with that one striker up, because two, how much did they work together?



"We didn't win the game and we were so open at times", the former White added.



Nketiah has struggled for playing time at Leeds during his loan spell as Bielsa has preferred to play Bamford as his side's lone striker.

