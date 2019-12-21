Everton Legend Advises Toffees To Look To Liverpool When Making Key Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Gray has urged Everton to take a leaf out of Liverpool's book and pull out all the stops to stay at Goodison Park.



Everton are planning to leave their Goodison Park home and move into a new stadium, as they bid to enjoy an increased capacity and modern facilities.













Liverpool too had been set on building a new stadium, but when the Reds' ownership changed hands, Fenway Sports Group explored options to stay at Anfield and eventually built a new main stand.



They could add further capacity and Gray has urged Everton to look at whether there is any way they can redevelop Goodison Park.





The Everton legend believes that clubs across the country that have moved to new stadiums have failed to take the heart and soul from their old ground to the new arena.







He said on the Keys & Gray Show on beIN SPORTS: "Maybe there's a message [in what Liverpool did with Anfield] for Everton.



"Everton are thinking of moving. Maybe, maybe there's a message there from across the city; not for the first time.





"Maybe they should have a couple of feasibility studies about Goodison, to see what they could do with that.



"Can you name one club that's taken its heart and soul from its old ground to a new ground yet?" Gray added.



Everton packed just over 39,000 into Goodison Park for their 0-0 draw against Arsenal on Saturday.

