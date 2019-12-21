Four Changes Made – Everton Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Arsenal in a Premier League fixture at Goodison Park this afternoon.



The Toffees still have Duncan Ferguson in charge as caretaker manager and, in what is set to be his final game in the dugout as boss due to the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, the Scot will be keen to sign off with all three points.













Ferguson has led Everton to a win over Chelsea and a draw at Manchester United in his two games in charge so far, but the Toffees still remain just three points above the Premier League relegation zone.



Everton won the last meeting between the two teams at Goodison Park, edging out the Gunners 1-0.





Ferguson, who makes four changes from his last team, has Jordan Pickford between the sticks for this afternoon's game, while in defence he picks a back four of Djibril Sidibe, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne. Tom Davies and Fabian Delph will look to control midfield, while Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.







The Everton boss has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Bernard and Cenk Tosun.





Everton Team vs Arsenal



Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Davies, Delph, Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin



Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane, Tosun, Bernard, Coleman, Kean

