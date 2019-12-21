Granit Xhaka Starts – Arsenal Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have named their starting eleven and substitutes that will take to the pitch against Everton at Goodison Park in a Premier League clash later today.



New Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, watching on from the stands, will be looking to usher in a fresh enthusiasm into an Arsenal team that has been woefully out of form over the last two months and have won just twice in their last ten league games.













Freddie Ljungberg, in his final game as interim manager, picks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith-Rowe in his starting line-up, with Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka making the team as well.



Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka will form the midfield two for the Gunners today, with Calum Chambers and David Luiz playing as the centre-back pairing for the north London side.





Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Joe Willock are some of the options Ljungberg has on the bench at Goodison Park today.







Ljungberg will be looking to record a positive last result to his interim spell, with a win away to Everton, as he aims to to push Arsenal up the Premier League table.





Arsenal Team vs Everton



Leno, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Torreira, Nelson, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Mavropanos, Mustafi, Guendouzi, Willock, Pepe, Lacazette

