He’s Never, Ever Let Us Down – Rangers Coach Lauds 23-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale believes Nikola Katic dipping in and out of the team is not an issue due to the young defender's committed nature, with the Croatian never letting the Gers down.



Katic, 23, has played more consistently in the Europa League this season, but has dipped in and out of the team in league games for Rangers.













Filip Helander’s injury has meant Katic has started the last two league games for Rangers and he has impressed with his steady performance at the back.



Katic is rated highly within Rangers and Beale feels whenever he plays the Croatian is a useful player to have in both boxes because of his physicality and height.





The Rangers coach insists that Katic has never let the team down, even when he has played in some big games, but he is still young and Beale feels not playing every game should not be a problem.







Beale explained on Rangers TV: “Niko is extremely committed, very good on set plays; he's very good in both boxes really.



“He's a defender that's never ever let us down.





“He's very young and we play a lot of high-pressure games, so him dipping in and dipping out is not a big one.”



Katic joined Rangers from Slaven Belupo in 2018 and has featured in 17 games in all competitions this season for Steven Gerrard's men.

