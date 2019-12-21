I Came Here Last Night – Rangers Star Reveals Gym Trip To Keep Sharp

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has revealed a late night trip to the gym, as part of his armory in being as ready as he can when he is not playing games for the Gers.



In Alfredo Morelos’ absence, Defoe started and scored in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road on Friday night.













It was only his seventh start in the Scottish Premiership this season and he will be keen to make sure he is involved again in Rangers' final two games of 2019, against Kilmarnock and Celtic.



Defoe has struggled to maintain his match sharpness and match fitness due to being in and out of the team, meaning he needs to find different ways to stay as fit as possible.





Asked about how he goes about staying as fit as possible and does he do anything different, Defoe revealed a night-time trip to the club's gym.







Defoe said on Rangers TV: “I came here last night to do a gym session because I think it's probably difficult when you play two games a week to go in the gym and do your power stuff, your strength work and last night was an opportunity for me to do it.



“And obviously it looks like I will play the next two games [one after the Hibernian game, Ed].





“So I've got to be ready", Defoe added.



The striker's loan spell at Rangers from Bournemouth is due to finish at the end of the season, but with Defoe out of contract with the Cherries in the summer, he has been tipped to sign for the Gers permanently to continue his stint at the club into next season.

