Leigh Griffiths On Bench – Celtic Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side to Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.



Rangers secured a win away at Hibernian on Friday evening to cut the gap to Celtic to just two points, meaning Bhoys boss Neil Lennon will be keen for his men to re-establish a five-point advantage at the top of the Premiership.













Celtic have been dominant on home turf in the league this season, winning all nine of their games and only conceding three goals, while scoring 31.





The Bhoys have won six of the last seven meetings between the two sides and have not conceded a goal against Aberdeen in their last four encounters.





Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while in defence he opts for a centre-back pairing of Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien. In midfield, Scott Brown will aim to dominate, while also picked are Olivier Ntcham and Callum McGregor. James Forrest and Ryan Christie support Odsonne Edouard.







The Celtic boss can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, with options including Nir Bitton and Leigh Griffiths.





Celtic Team vs Aberdeen



Forster, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Taylor, Bitton, Rogic, Johnston, Bayo, Griffiths

