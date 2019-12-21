XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



21/12/2019 - 14:01 GMT

Liam Cooper Starts – Leeds United Team vs Fulham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Fulham vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Scott Parker's Fulham side at Craven Cottage this afternoon in a Championship match. 

The Whites thew away a three-goal advantage against Cardiff City last weekend to draw 3-3 and Marcelo Bielsa will want his men to get back to winning ways today.
 

 



Leeds face a Fulham side that are on a run of poor form, having gone down to defeat in all of their last three league fixtures.


Bielsa is still not able to call upon midfielder Adam Forshaw, who is sidelined.
 


The Leeds boss has Kiko Casilla in goal, while in central defence he opts for Ben White and Liam Cooper. In midfield, Kalvin Phillips will look to protect the backline, while Mateusz Klich also plays. Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa support striker Patrick Bamford.



If Bielsa needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Eddie Nketiah and Ezgjan Alioski.
 


Leeds United Team vs Fulham

Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Costa, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Casey, Alioski, Berardi, Gotts, Stevens, Nketiah
 