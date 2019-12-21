Liam Cooper Starts – Leeds United Team vs Fulham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Fulham vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Scott Parker's Fulham side at Craven Cottage this afternoon in a Championship match.



The Whites thew away a three-goal advantage against Cardiff City last weekend to draw 3-3 and Marcelo Bielsa will want his men to get back to winning ways today.













Leeds face a Fulham side that are on a run of poor form, having gone down to defeat in all of their last three league fixtures.





Bielsa is still not able to call upon midfielder Adam Forshaw, who is sidelined.





The Leeds boss has Kiko Casilla in goal, while in central defence he opts for Ben White and Liam Cooper. In midfield, Kalvin Phillips will look to protect the backline, while Mateusz Klich also plays. Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa support striker Patrick Bamford.







If Bielsa needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Eddie Nketiah and Ezgjan Alioski.





Leeds United Team vs Fulham



Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Casey, Alioski, Berardi, Gotts, Stevens, Nketiah

