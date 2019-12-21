Manchester United Tipped To Beat Three Serie A Clubs To Russia International

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have been tipped to beat off fierce competition from Serie A to land Aleksei Miranchuk from Lokomotiv Moscow.



The 24-year-old attacker has caught the eye with his performances for the Russian side, shooting up the wanted lists of several sides in Italy.













AC Milan, Juventus and Lazio are all keen on the Russian, but they are set to be beaten to his signature by Manchester United, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



It is claimed that the Red Devils could snap up Miranchuk for a fee of around the €40m mark.





Miranchuk enjoyed a strong Champions League group stage campaign with Lokomotiv Moscow and appears to have impressed Manchester United's scouts.







Lokomotiv Moscow finished bottom of a Champions League group containing Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.



Miranchuk scored against Juventus in a 2-1 defeat in Russia, while he then hit the back of the net again as Lokomotiv Moscow lost by the same scoreline in Italy.





The 24-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Lokomotiv Moscow and broke into the senior Russia squad in 2015.

