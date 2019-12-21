Sergio Aguero On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Leicester Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his starting eleven and substitutes’ bench for the Premier League clash against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium tonight.



Manchester City have dropped down to third in the league table and have an opportunity to close down the gap with second-placed Leicester at home today.













Brazil international Gabriel Jesus will continue to lead the forward line in Sergio Aguero’s absence, with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling providing width and guile to Manchester City’s attack.



Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan form the midfield two and Bernardo Silva will be expected to provide attacking impetus from the middle of the park.





Fernandinho will continue to partner Nicolas Otamendi at the heart of the defence, with Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy playing as the full-backs in the system.







Phil Foden, Aguero and Rodrigo are some of the options Guardiola has on the bench against Leicester.





Manchester City Team vs Leicester City



Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Mahrez, Jesus



Substitutes: Bravo, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Cancelo, Foden, Garcia

