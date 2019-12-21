Steve Bruce Hoping Newcastle United Star Can Go On Goalscoring Run

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is hopeful that Miguel Almiron can go on a run of good form and score more goals in the coming weeks after he fired in the winner against Crystal Palace.



Almiron scored in the 83rd minute to earn a 1-0 win and the three points for Newcastle against Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.













The Paraguayan has been passive this season for Newcastle and it was his first goal for the club this term, but Bruce is hopeful that more will be coming in the next weeks and months.



The Newcastle manager expressed his delight at seeing Almiron getting a goal that should boost his confidence and believes he has been a terrific player for the club since he joined in January this year.





Bruce said in a press conference post match: “He deserves it because he’s a delightful lad, a good player – and, who knows, maybe he can go on a bit of a run and score a few more.







“His overall contribution to this club over the last 12 months has been huge.”



The win over Crystal Palace has taken Newcastle into the top ten halfway through the season, but Bruce is not getting carried away yet.





He believes though that their performances in the first half of the season have given Newcastle the platform to push forward in the second half.



“It’s only half way. You can’t get carried away in the Premier League.



“We’ve got some really hard games coming up – that’s the Premier League – but, we’ve given ourselves a good platform going into Christmas.”



Newcastle travel to Manchester United on Boxing Day.

