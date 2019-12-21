This Has Hurt His Chances – Rangers Coach Makes Admission On Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has revealed that George Edmundson being ill has hurt his chances of playing in recent weeks.



Edmundson joined Rangers from Oldham Athletic in the summer, with the Gers noting his displays in England's League Two, but has struggled to get game time for Steven Gerrard’s side this season.













With Sweden defender Filip Helander out injured, Nikola Katic has received a run of games in the team and has established his quality alongside Connor Goldson in the Rangers defensive line.



Edmundson could also have received his much-needed break in the team, but he was laid low with illness and was not fit enough to start games.





Beale conceded that his illness came at the wrong time for the 22-year-old defender, who remained an unused substitute in the last two league games.







He said on Rangers TV: “George being ill in the last two weeks has hurt George's chances because George again is a fantastic player."



Speaking ahead of the Hibernian game, Beale also revealed that Jack Ross has several players within the ranks at Easter Road that the Rangers coaching staff like the look of.





“They've [Hibs] got a lot of players that we like, as a staff here, that we respect.”



Rangers went on to to beat Hibernian 3-0 at Easter Road on Friday night, with Edmundson looking on from the bench.

