21/12/2019 - 13:19 GMT

Top, World Class – Steven Gerrard Full of Praise For Rangers Star

 




Steven Gerrard has highlighted the quality that Jermain Defoe showed in scoring Rangers’ third goal against Hibernian on Friday night, as the Gers eased to a 3-0 win, dubbing his play world class.

Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo scored within ten minutes to give Rangers an early comfortable advantage at Easter Road and Defoe scored the third in the second half to seal the points for the Gers.  


 



The 37-year-old striker  is no longer a certain starter, but has continued to score goals at the top level and has netted 14 in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Gerrard admits that Defoe is not going to be around for much longer on the pitch due to his age, but feels the quality he displayed against Hibernian said a lot about the great striker he has always been.
 


The Rangers boss expressed his delight at the quality of his touch and the finish he produced to seal the points for the Glasgow giants.



Gerrard told Rangers TV: “The third goal was all about top forward play.

“We know all his age, we all know that he is not going to be around for many more years, but let’s admire that goal.
 


“The first touch was top, the second touch was world-class and finish was all about a top striker.”

Defoe will be looking to continue contributing before the January winter break kicks in for Rangers, with the Gers having another two games to go in 2019.   
 