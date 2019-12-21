XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

21/12/2019 - 17:16 GMT

We Heard Aston Villa’s Fans Getting On Them – Southampton Star

 




Southampton striker Danny Ings has admitted his side were aware of Aston Villa's supporters getting on their own team's back early on during Saints' 3-1 win at Villa Park. 

Dean Smith's Aston Villa outfit headed into the Premier League game under pressure and knowing the importance of the encounter against Ralph Hasenhuttl's struggling Saints.


 



Ings put Southampton 1-0 up in the 21st minute when he finished from close range, Shane Long's initial effort being saved by Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Jack Stephens then made it 2-0 just after the half hour mark when he powered in a header from a James Ward-Prowse corner kick.
 


It was 3-0 in the 51st minute, Ings scoring and taking advantage of Marvelous Nakamba giving the ball away.



Jack Grealish pulled a goal back for Aston Villa, but despite the fine nature of the strike it did not inspire a comeback and Southampton have moved out of the drop zone, with Villa dropping into trouble.

Ings feels the win is a big step forward and admits he heard the Aston Villa fans getting on their own side's back.
 


"Massive win, we knew how important this game was. Big opportunity to put in a performance and we did", Ings was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We heard their supporters getting on to them early on.

"We’re working on things every day, but I think today is a huge step in progressing forward.

"When the third goal went in we knew it would be difficult for them to come back", the Southampton star added.

Southampton next travel to Chelsea, while Aston Villa play Norwich City.
 

 