X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

21/12/2019 - 17:47 GMT

We Played With Great Attacking – Marcelo Bielsa Positive Despite Loss At Fulham

 




Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that his side created more chances than Fulham despite losing at Craven Cottage against the Cottagers.

The Yorkshire giants slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham, their first defeat in the Championship since away to Millwall in early October.  


 



Leeds are still second in the league table and are nine points ahead of the teams outside the top two, the automatic promotion spots in the Championship.

Bielsa believes his side played great attacking football against one of the sides in the league away from home.
 


He insisted that Leeds created more chances, but Fulham took advantage of the limited opportunities they received to earn the three points at Craven Cottage.



The Leeds boss said in a press conference after the match: "We played against one of the more powerful opponents.

“We defended well, they scored after one corner and with a penalty.
 


“They had just one more chance and we had seven or eight to win the match.

“We played with great attacking.”

The Leeds boss is delighted with how his side have been consistent throughout the season and feels the picture would look even brighter if they had picked up even more points.

"The level of play is good. I don’t think we play a match where the opponent played better than us or beat us, but imagine which kind of conclusion we would have today if we had five more points or three more points.

"It’s necessary to ask ourselves what would happen if something different had happened should happen to obtain three more points.

"We missed points we deserved to win, but important things get what they deserve. When they don’t get what they deserve there are some things we need to change."

Leeds are next in action at Elland Road on Boxing Day, when Preston North End provide the opposition.
 

 