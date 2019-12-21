XRegister
26 October 2019

21/12/2019 - 20:25 GMT

You Take It Out On Those Close To You – Rangers Star On Frustration When Not Playing

 




Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has admitted that it does not get easier to cope with not playing regularly despite his advancing years, revealing he takes out his frustration on his loved ones.

The 37-year-old hitman showed his quality again on Friday night when he scored in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road.  


 



It was his 14th goal of the season and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard heaped praise on the veteran striker for the amount of quality he displayed in taking his chance and sealing the points for his team.

But Defoe is expected to drop down to the bench when Alfredo Morelos returns from suspension and he admits that with age it is not getting any easier for him to accept that he is not going to play regularly.
 


The striker revealed that he takes out his frustration on his loved ones, which he accepts is not nice, but insists he is only human.



Defoe though does his best to make sure he is a thorough professional on the training ground and admits he tries to help show that even when outside the team players are very much part of the club fabric.

He told Rangers TV: “No, no [it doesn’t get easier to cope with not playing when you get older]. But I feel like when you're older there's a certain way you've got to try and conduct yourself.
 


“It's not always easy because you have to be professional, but at the same time you're human, you're going to come in and be a little bit down when you're not playing.

“You go home and you take it out on the people that are closest to you, which is normal [but] which is not nice again.

“For me, I think it's important that I come in and think about the other lads that aren't playing, the ones that can't get in the squad, the younger lads and try and show them that even if you are not playing you're still a part of it, you've got to be professional and the spirits have got to be high.

“You don't really want anyone walking around sulking and that bad vibe.”

Defoe turned 37 years old in October this year and the striker has been playing senior football since 2000.   
 