Carlo Ancelotti Eyeing Two Serie A Stars For Everton Rebuild

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlo Ancelotti is already plotting reinforcements for his Everton squad and has two Napoli players in his sights for the summer transfer window.



Everton are widely considered to have pulled off a coup by appointing the Champions League winning tactician as their new manager and Ancelotti has bought in to the Toffees' big ambitions.













Ancelotti has admitted Everton want to play Champions League football and the Italian is already thinking of who he would like to bring in to bolster the ranks.



The former Napoli coach has two players currently on the books at the Azzurri in his sights, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera.





Ancelotti is keen on Everton landing centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and attacker Piotr Zielinski.







Both Napoli players are viewed as targets for the summer transfer window rather than the rapidly approaching January transfer window.



Everton would likely have to fork out big fees to have any chance of taking the pair to Goodison Park.





Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton comes on Boxing Day when the Toffees take on Sean Dyche's Burnley at home, and he will be keen to get his reign off to a winning start.

