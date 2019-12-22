For Sure Antonio Rudiger Will Have Broken Ribs – Jose Mourinho Hits Out After Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has indicated his unhappiness with Antonio Rudiger's reaction following a challenge with Heung-Min Son, which saw the Tottenham star sent off as Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



It took just 12 minutes for Chelsea to take the lead at the home of their rivals, with Willian playing a short corner, receiving the ball back, beating Serge Aurier and then angling a superb shot into the far corner of the net.













Chelsea were fully in control, dominating midfield with Spurs struggling to get a foothold in the game.



Just before half time, Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga came out and clattered straight into Chelsea's Marcos Alonso. The referee first awarded Chelsea a free-kick, but VAR intervened and a penalty was given.





Willian stepped up and made no mistake, firing past Gazzaniga from the spot.







Tottenham continued to try and get into the game in the second half, but were reduced to ten men just after the hour mark when a VAR review saw Son handed a red card for raising his boot into Rudiger's body after a challenge.



Chelsea eased to a 2-0 win, meaning the gap between the two sides in the Premier League is now up to six points.





Spurs boss Mourinho indicated his unhappiness with Rudiger's reaction to the indicient with Son and stressed he is sure the Chelsea defender will have broken ribs.



He said on Sky Sports: "I think in the first half they were the best team, but it is one thing is to arrive at half-time losing 1-0 and another to be losing 2-0.



"We have to blame ourselves for both goals. We didn't defend a short corner and the second is a penalty.



"The second half was much better and then we had one player less so it was very difficult.



"In spite of that we had a reaction, in spite of that we had pride, in spite of that we searched for a goal which could change the state of the game, but it was not possible.



"I hope Rudiger will recover from broken ribs because he will have broken ribs for sure", Mourinho added.



Chelsea, sitting fourth, now boast a four-point lead over fifth placed Sheffield United.

