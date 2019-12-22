XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



22/12/2019 - 15:33 GMT

Jorginho On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side in an away Premier League clash this afternoon.

The Blues have been beaten in their last two league games, going down against Bournemouth and Everton, something which has allowed Tottenham to close to within three points of them.
 

 



Boss Frank Lampard knows another defeat would crank up the pressure on his side as well as put Spurs level on points, with the race for a top four finish heating up.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains out of action for Chelsea.
 


Lampard has Kepa in goal, while he picks Fikayo Tomori, Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma as a back three. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are wing-backs. N'Golo Kante will look to control midfield, while Mateo Kovacic, Willian and Mason Mount start. Tammy Abraham is up top.



The Chelsea manager has a host of choices on the bench if he wants to make changes, including Jorginho and Christian Pulisic.
 


Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kepa, Rudiger, Tomori, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Willian, Abraham, Mount

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Batshuayi
 