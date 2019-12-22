Jorginho On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side in an away Premier League clash this afternoon.



The Blues have been beaten in their last two league games, going down against Bournemouth and Everton, something which has allowed Tottenham to close to within three points of them.













Boss Frank Lampard knows another defeat would crank up the pressure on his side as well as put Spurs level on points, with the race for a top four finish heating up.



Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains out of action for Chelsea.





Lampard has Kepa in goal, while he picks Fikayo Tomori, Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma as a back three. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are wing-backs. N'Golo Kante will look to control midfield, while Mateo Kovacic, Willian and Mason Mount start. Tammy Abraham is up top.







The Chelsea manager has a host of choices on the bench if he wants to make changes, including Jorginho and Christian Pulisic.





Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Kepa, Rudiger, Tomori, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Willian, Abraham, Mount



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Batshuayi

