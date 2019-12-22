Leeds United Loan Star Still Frustrated With Lack of Game Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Nketiah remains frustrated with his lack of game time at Leeds United.



The 20-year-old striker opted to join Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer, picking the Whites above other potential destinations.













The loan has so far turned out to be a forgettable one for Nketiah, who is forced to play second fiddle to Patrick Bamford in the Championship.



It has been speculated that Arsenal could recall Nketiah due to his lack of game time, but there is yet to be any indication of whether the Gunners will do so.





However, according to The Athletic, Nketiah continues to be frustrated with his lack of game time at Elland Road.







The striker was expecting to play more for the Whites and though he received 45 minutes against Fulham on Saturday, he continues to be an option off the bench for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



Games are continuing to come thick and fast for Leeds though and the striker will hope for further opportunities over the coming weeks.





Leeds host Preston North End on Boxing Day, before then travelling to Birmingham City. They start 2020 by taking on West Brom at the Hawthorns.

